Heavy transactions in the shares of some banks, especially United Bank for Africa, and Access Bank, last week, lifted the volume of shares traded, as a turnover of 1.394 billion shares worth N16.403 billion was recorded in 19,195 deals by investors on the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Asia equities start week in decline - October 29, 2017
- Investors stake N16.4b in equities in five days - October 29, 2017
- This investors thinks Asian equities are gaining more favor - October 29, 2017