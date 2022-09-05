The stock market started the week on a sluggish note as investors remained cautious ahead of the release of the inflation data for August. The Philippine Stock Exchange Index (PSEi) shed 16.61 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Portfolio rebalancing trails equities market - September 5, 2022
- Investors turn prudent as inflation hounds equities - September 5, 2022
- Rupee rises to close at 79.79 against US dollar amid firm domestic equities - September 5, 2022