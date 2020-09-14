Doug Borthwick, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Business Development at INX, on their new crypto exchange for digital securities, and ongoing IPO offering via the blockchain. Hosted by Paul …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- INX Platform Aims For 24/7 Digital Trading of Equities (Radio) - September 14, 2020
- Oil surges with stronger equities and tighter U.S. supply view - September 14, 2020
- EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latam FX gain against softer dollar; stocks track global equities higher - September 14, 2020