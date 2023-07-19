The UK is unloved and mispriced. There are a range of reasons given for this, one of which is the UK’s problem with sticky inflation. Today, the UK inflation …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Is it time to revisit UK Equities? Comments from abrdn following inflation data - July 19, 2023
- European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Gain Wednesday - July 19, 2023
- Technology Stocks Lead Asian Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Higher Wednesday - July 19, 2023