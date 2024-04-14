The profit-taking in the US markets was already weighing on the sentiment and now escalation of tension in the Middle East may further damper the mood, said Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Israel-Iran escalating tension to trigger correction in equities? Check Nifty, Bank Nifty levels to watch - April 14, 2024
- Is It Worth Considering Imperial Equities Inc. (CVE:IEI) For Its Upcoming Dividend? - April 14, 2024
- Israel-Iran war to trigger correction in equities? Check Nifty, Bank Nifty levels to watch - April 14, 2024