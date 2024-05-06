Premium Kotak Equities likes Infosys followed by TCS and HCL Technologies in Tier-1 and Cyient in mid-tier. (Image: Pixabay) The Indian IT services companies reported subdued earnings for the fourth …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- IT sector recovery hopes pushed back to FY26; stock valuations attractive after recent correction, says Kotak Equities - May 6, 2024
- Foreign buying of local equities surges 3.6 times to RM1.06b last week - May 6, 2024
- Shipping and banks are biggest gainers for April, as equities are up 2.1%: PhillipCapital - May 6, 2024