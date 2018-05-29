Italy’s political drama drove the risk-off mood felt across the globe early Tuesday as investors sold risk assets and bought the Japanese Yen and U.S. Treasuries. Most Asian markets were in the red, with the USDJPY trading at its lowest level in three …
Italian politics drag equities; Euro continues to fall
