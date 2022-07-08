CNBC’s ‘Halftime Report’ investment committee, Shannon Saccocia, Kevin O’Leary and Jim Lebenthal, discuss trading opportunities in the market and market outlook ahead of the CPI and PPI reports.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- It’s getting interesting for equities; invest in them, says Kevin O’Leary - July 8, 2022
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Could Be a Great Choice - July 8, 2022
- Predicting Better Days Ahead, LPL Leans into Equities - July 8, 2022