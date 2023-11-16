(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Morgan Stanley expects GDP and EPS growth to again beat expectations in Japan and India and miss in China and emerging markets (EM) in 2024. “We trim our MSCI …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Japan And India To Lead Asia, Emerging Market Equities - November 16, 2023
- Liontrust hit by £3.2bn outflow as UK equities funds suffer - November 16, 2023
- Mid and smallcap stocks in bubble market: Kotak Equities - November 16, 2023