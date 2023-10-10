Oct 10 (Reuters) – Japanese investors bought a combined 4.5 trillion yen ($30.23 billion) worth of foreign equities and bonds in September amid a surge in overseas bond yields, as expectations grew …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Japan investors buy foreign equities, bonds for $30 bln in Sept-finmin data - October 10, 2023
- Pound Sterling Advances Against Euro And Dollar On UK Equities Rebound - October 10, 2023
- EMERGING MARKETS-Asian equities up; Middle East conflict woes weigh on currencies - October 10, 2023