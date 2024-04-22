SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures edged higher on Monday as stronger domestic equities boosted investor confidence while a persistently weak yen also supported sentiment, although weaker oil prices …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Goldman’s Australia Equities Head Said to Quit to Join Jefferies - April 22, 2024
- Japan rubber futures rise on higher equities, tepid yen - April 22, 2024
- Daybreak Podcast: Equities Gain Ahead of Tech Earnings - April 22, 2024