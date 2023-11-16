Foreign investors were major buyers of Japanese equities last week, buoyed by robust corporate earnings and a broader global market rally amid expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may pause its …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Japanese equities draw huge foreign inflows amid easing Fed rate hike fears - November 16, 2023
- LSE Group: when equities are no longer the stock in trade - November 16, 2023
- Two risks to equities in 2024 but stay invested and keep some powder dry, says Barclays - November 15, 2023