Jarden has hired Credit Suisse sell-side analyst Doron Kur for its equities research team to work alongside the bank’s head of financials research Kieren Chidgey.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Jarden shuffles decks in equities research and sales - June 25, 2023
- Why you should sell equities and buy government bonds now. - June 25, 2023
- FPIs continue to bet on Indian equities; infuse Rs 30,600 cr in June so far - June 25, 2023