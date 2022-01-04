JGB yields track U.S. peers higher amid equities rally

Japanese government bond (JGB) yields rose on Tuesday, tracking U.S. Treasury yields higher overnight, while improved risk appetite amid equities’ rally curbed demand for safe-haven debt.
