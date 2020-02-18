Japanese government bond (JGB) prices gained broadly on Tuesday, as a slide in equities increased the appeal of the safe-haven debt after Apple Inc warned on quarterly revenue due to the coronavirus …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- JGBs rise as virus impact fuels equities sell-off - February 18, 2020
- European Equities: Risk Appetite and German Business Sentiment Figures to Test the Majors - February 17, 2020
- European Equities: COVID-19 Updates and Sentiment towards the Economic Outlook to Influence - February 17, 2020