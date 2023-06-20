The brokerage has projected the stock to touch ₹1,088 by FY27, implying a compounded annual growth rate of around 26%. It has also upgraded the rating on Jindal Steel to a ‘buy’ from ‘reduce’ earlier.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Asian equities open mixed as global rally wavers - June 19, 2023
- Jindal Steel & Power stock likely to double in 3 years: Kotak Inst Equities - June 19, 2023
- Discount for equities traders won’t move the needle, say experts - June 19, 2023