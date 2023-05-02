US benchmark equity indexes were falling ahead of Tuesday’s close as markets evaluated the latest economic data, including a report showing job openings decreased more than expected in March, while …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Job Openings Data Weigh on Equities as Fed Meeting Starts - May 2, 2023
- Job Openings Data Weigh on Equities as Fed Meeting Begins - May 2, 2023
- Investors lose N58.3bn as equities market halts bulls - May 2, 2023