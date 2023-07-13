JPMorgan Asset Management’s Asia Pacific region chief market strategist Tai Hui expressed that, the asset allocation with a greater emphasis on bonds and less so on equities will remain popular in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Producer Prices Report Helps Lift Equities - July 13, 2023
- JPM Assset Mgmt Says Asset Allocation Favoring Bonds over Equities to Stay, Forecasts Modest Econ Recovery for CN - July 13, 2023
- US data continues to support equities - July 13, 2023