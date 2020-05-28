Investors should start trimming equity holdings following the recent rally as tensions heat up between the U.S. and China, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s strategist Marko Kolanovic.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- JPMorgan’s Kolanovic Dials Back Bullish Stance on Equities - May 28, 2020
- Thursday’s Stock Market Close: US Equities Slip As Traders Weigh Grim Economic Data, China-Hong Kong Tensions - May 28, 2020
- Thursday’s Stock Market Open: US Equities Mixed As Another 2 Million File Unemployment Claims - May 28, 2020