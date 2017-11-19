JPMorgan’s Sullivan Is Bullish on EM Equities for 2018 – Presented by: The Aol. On Network

Nov.19 — James Sullivan, head of Asia ex-Japan equity research at JPMorgan, discusses his outlook for Asian equities going into 2018. He speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: Asia.” 8:34PM ET – Reuters FOREX-Euro slides after German coalition talks break down 7 …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)