In a note shared on Monday, JPMorgan’s chief market strategist and co-head of global research, Marko Kolanovic, reiterated his bearish view on equities, advising investors to maintain an underweight …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- JPMorgan’s Top Strategist Sticks To Bearish S&P 500 Forecast, Warns Of 2008-Like Crash: ‘Equities Continue To Price In Little Downside Risk’ - June 11, 2024
- Invesco shutters UK equities team as customer outflows hit wider sector - June 11, 2024
- Great ‘Bear Market’ in Diversification Haunts Wall Street Pros - June 11, 2024