KAF Equities Sdn Bhd has maintained its “buy” rating of Ipmuda Bhd at RM1.55, with a higher target price of RM2.32 (from RM1.60), following the completion of the disposal of land from which part of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- KAF Equities raises target price for Ipmuda to RM2.32 - October 21, 2021
- UBS Poaches From JPMorgan, Citi for Equities And Markets in ANZ - October 20, 2021
- Indian equities ‘unattractive’ with high valuations, slowing earnings: UBS - October 20, 2021