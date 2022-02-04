It will allow investors buy equity in startups from as low as $100 (Sh13,000). So far, at least 20 startups have been listed on the web portal and the number is expected to grow in coming days after …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Kenyans in diaspora to buy equities in local startups virtually - February 4, 2022
- PowerBand Engages Investor Relations Service Provider North Equities - February 4, 2022
- PowerBand Solutions Inc.: PowerBand Engages Investor Relations Service Provider North Equities - February 4, 2022