We see a period of consolidation for the Indian market with further correction in multiples of the market, led by gradual de-rating of multiples of ‘growth stocks from current high levels, as the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Kotak Institutional Equities cuts position on Airtel, increases on IndusInd Bank, RIL - December 20, 2022
- RBI to pause rate hikes for most of 2023, hold peak policy rate at 6.25-6.5%: Kotak Institutional Equities - December 20, 2022
- Indian Equities Close Marginally Lower Amid Fears of Possible Recession in US - December 20, 2022