Kotak Institutional Equities has downgraded auto components maker Bharat Forge Ltd. to ‘Sell’ from its earlier rating of reduce as it expects moderate growth for the company over the period of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Kotak Institutional Equities downgrades Bharat Forge over limited growth prospects for its core business - April 10, 2023
- Markets trade in green amid firm Asian equities, foreign fund inflows - April 10, 2023
- Rupee rises 24 paise to 81.78 against US dollar tracking domestic equities - April 10, 2023