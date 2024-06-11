CTSH-big bet in core engineering services – CTSH announced the acquisition of Belcan for a consideration of US$1.29 bn, through a mix of cash and stock.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Kotak Institutional Equities – IT Services: CTSH-big bet in core engineering services - June 11, 2024
- US equities account for half of hefty global ETF flows in May - June 11, 2024
- ETMarkets Smart Talk: Indian equities could go into a bear market and will fall by more than 20% by April 2025: Amit Goel - June 11, 2024