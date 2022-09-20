Kotak Institutional Equities MD & Co-Head Sanjeev Prasad discusses his India markets outlook and investment strategy. He speaks with Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat on “Bloomberg Markets Asia”.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Rupee gains in-line with equities, rises 16 paise to 79.65 against dollar - September 20, 2022
- Gold flat near Rs 49,300 as equities rise ahead of Fed policy review - September 20, 2022
- Kotak Institutional Equities’ Prasad On India Markets Strategy - September 20, 2022