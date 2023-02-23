Pratik Gupta, CEO and Co-Head, Institutional Equities at Kotak Securities Ltd, speaks on market themes to watch out for and top sectors to bet on. Listen in.#portfoliobets #marketoutlook …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Kotak Institutional Equities’ Pratik Gupta’s Themes To Watch Out For & Top Sectors To Bet On - February 23, 2023
- Aware Super equities duo sets sail - February 23, 2023
- AIG cut to Neutral at Atlantic Equities on slowing premium growth, recent rally - February 23, 2023