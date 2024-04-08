The fund aims to solve the challenge of building and maintaining equity portfolios amid the difficulties faced by investors due to the market volatilities.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Kotak Mahindra Bank’s Asset Management Arm Raises Rs 2,000 Crore To Invest In Equities - April 8, 2024
- Hotel Equities Partners with NetSuite - April 8, 2024
- Kotak Alternate Asset Managers raises Rs 2,000 cr to invest in equities - April 8, 2024