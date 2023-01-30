Big bets on the insurance, energy and iron ore sectors helped the Lazard Australian Equity Fund top Mercer’s investment manager performance tables for 2022. The fund co-managed by Rob Osborn, Tim Zhao …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Lazard’s Australian equities fund tops Mercer’s 2022 performance table - January 30, 2023
- Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Alexandria Equities (ARE) and Ready Capital (RC) - January 30, 2023
- Understanding relative performance of Indian equities - January 30, 2023