John Stoltzfus, Oppenheimer Asset Management chief investment strategist, joins ‘Squawk on the Street’ to discuss equity markets, the latest move in bonds, and the margins story from Q3.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Less likely bonds will stay competitive with equities, says Oppenheimer’s Stoltzfus - November 6, 2023
- Indian equities surge on positive global cues - November 6, 2023
- Flat start to Monday after global equities posted best week in a year - November 6, 2023