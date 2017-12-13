“The renovations have created modern spaces that fit the needs of corporations and medical offices seeking to expand or relocate,” says Joel Bergstein, president, LEG. Get alerted any time new stories match your search criteria. Create an alert to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Lincoln Equities Invests $2M in Upgrades for Morristown Office Properties - December 13, 2017
- European equities slightly lower to start the day - December 13, 2017
- UBS Likes Indonesian and Thai Equities on Rotation - December 13, 2017