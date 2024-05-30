Liontrust, the specialist asset-management company, has appointed Mark Hawtin as head of the Global Equities team, making it the eighth investment team in total. Hawtin, who has 40 years of investment …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Liontrust welcomes former Gam boss to launch global equities team - May 30, 2024
- Liontrust appoints head of global equities team - May 30, 2024
- Another red day for Asian equities, NZ 2024 budget holds few surprises - May 30, 2024