Liontrust head of global equities Tom Record (pictured) has stood down from fund management responsibilities and is set to exit the firm at the end of the month. He stepped down from fund management …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Liontrust head of global equities Tom Record exits - January 4, 2024
- Stock Market Live: Asian equities slide as Wall Street extends tech losses - January 3, 2024
- Richly-valued equities under pressure - January 3, 2024