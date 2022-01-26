Liquid Media Group Ltd. (“the Company,” “Liquid Media” or “Liquid”) (Nasdaq: YVR) is pleased to announce the engagement of North Equities Corp. (“North Equities”), a Toronto based marketing firm, to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Liquid Media retains marketing firm North Equities - January 26, 2022
- Equities rally ahead of Federal Reserve rates decision - January 26, 2022
- Brent crude inches towards $90 as stockpiles drop, equities rally - January 26, 2022