London Metal Exchange three-month base metals prices with the exception of aluminium were lower at the close on Tuesday October 13, following the downward course of United States equities markets over …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- LIVE FUTURES REPORT 13/10: LME base metals prices follow US equities lower - October 13, 2020
- Economist Perspective: Equities and Dividends Diverge - October 13, 2020
- Waverton: Orderly Brexit could boost UK equities and the pound - October 13, 2020