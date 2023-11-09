Stocks that need to be watched out for includes BHEL, Bata, United Spirits on back of reported earnings; GNFC due to buyback offer and initiation report on JSW Infra by HSBC. Catch Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Chandan Taparia ,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Live: Indian equities set to start on a positive note amid global cues | Opening Bell - November 8, 2023
- S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite notch longest streak of gains in two years - November 8, 2023
- S&P 500 futures dip after six-day winning streak - November 8, 2023