US and Asian markets remained under pressure after Fed hinted at keeping interest rates higher for a longer time. The Gift Nifty indicating a gap down start for Indian indices. This after market …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Live: Indian equities to extend losses amid weakness in global markets | EMS to list | Opening Bell - September 21, 2023
- Markets fall in early trade on weak global equities, foreign fund outflows - September 21, 2023
- Fed meet: What does the hawkish pause imply for equities? - September 21, 2023