European stocks edged higher on Monday, with gains for technology and real estate companies outweighing declines for utilities and energy companies. The region-wide Stoxx Europe 600 added 0.4 per cent …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Hotel Equities forms strategic partnership with PPC - January 22, 2024
- Live news: European equities notch gains as rise in tech stocks offsets fall in utilities - January 22, 2024
- Thor Equities’ 597 Fifth Ave value cut in half - January 22, 2024