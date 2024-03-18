Stocks in Japan rose on Monday as the country’s central bank began a two-day meeting to decide whether to raise interest rates for the first time in more than a decade. The country’s benchmark Topix …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Live news: Japanese equities rise ahead of BoJ interest rate decision - March 17, 2024
- Nancy Pelosi Asks Voters to Weigh The Equities When Voting Trump: ‘You Wouldn’t Even Allow Him In Your House, Much Less In The White House’ - March 17, 2024
- Foreign selling of M’sian equities moderated to RM415m last week, says MIDF - March 17, 2024