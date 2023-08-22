For Terranova, this deal increases the company’s holdings in Coral Gables. It’s already the largest property owner on Miracle Mile, with a mix of offices and retail. In fact, Terranova proposed a new …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Lndmrk Development, Terranova Corp. and Torose Equities - August 22, 2023
- Indian Equities Close Flat on Tuesday, Weighed Down by Worries Over US Rate Hikes, Weak Chinese Economy - August 22, 2023
- UBS Expects China Policy Easing to Boost Undervalued EM Equities - August 22, 2023