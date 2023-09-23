The Stock Exchange of Thailand has fallen further below key psychological supports, suggesting any recovery in the local equity market will be slower than previously anticipated. Losses have been led …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Local equities may take longer to recover - September 22, 2023
- Japanese equities see highest foreign divestment since 2019 amid Topix index surge - September 22, 2023
- Investors dump equities at the fastest pace since December as ‘higher-for-longer’ rates raise recession risks: BofA - September 22, 2023