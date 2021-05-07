Stocks got an afternoon boost from Friday’s sharply disappointing US jobs print for April, helping to soothe recent worries over sooner-than-expected monetary policy tightening. Also helping London …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
LONDON MARKET CLOSE: Equities rally after shocking US jobs undershoot
Stocks got an afternoon boost from Friday’s sharply disappointing US jobs print for April, helping to soothe recent worries over sooner-than-expected monetary policy tightening. Also helping London …