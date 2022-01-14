Advances for oil stocks and banks contained the FTSE’s decline on Friday. Over in New York, meanwhile, the banking earnings season kicked off with a whimper, as JPMorgan and Citi failed to impress.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- International Equities Positioned To Win - January 14, 2022
- LONDON MARKET CLOSE: Equities weaker but banks, BP limit FTSE’s losses - January 14, 2022
- Balancing the Equities in the Vaccine Mandate Case - January 14, 2022