British shares started the second quarter higher, supported by a rise in energy and metal miners, while lender HSBC rose following the sale of its Canadian unit.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Asian Shares Rise as Powell Reaffirms Rate Cuts: Markets Wrap - April 4, 2024
- London stocks dip in global risk off mood; commodity-linked stocks jump - April 4, 2024
- Asian Shares Rise As Focus Turns To Key Jobs Data: Markets Wrap - April 4, 2024