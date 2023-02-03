Optimism in the energy market and a slump in the pound sterling helped catapult London’s FTSE 100 to an all-time high, with most of its European peers also joining the rise. At close of Friday trading …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- London’s FTSE 100 Hits Record High; European Equities Close Mostly Higher - February 3, 2023
- Rupee gains 12 paise against US dollar on rally in equities - February 3, 2023
- Energy Income Weekly: The Risk-On Trade Prompts A Dash To Low-Quality Equities - February 3, 2023