Indian indices settled in red on Thursday, weighed down mainly by IT and fast-moving consumer goods stocks. Both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty ended lower after investors failed to get cues about the US rate outlook from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.
