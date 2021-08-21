Â Lotus Resources Ltd (ASX:LOT) has been upgraded to a â€˜Buyâ€™ with a target price of 21 cents by stockbroker BW Equities following a busy June quarter, which saw numerous advancements of its …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Lotus Resources upgraded to a Buy with target price of 21 cents by BW Equities after June quarter - August 20, 2021
- Rated equities chief and fund manager exit Finnish asset manager - August 20, 2021
- Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp. reports on Second Quarter Results with Revenue of $999,206 - August 20, 2021