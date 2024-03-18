Kotak has identified the top 25 stocks that have led to a strong rally in the Nifty Smallcap 100 index resulting in a 2,139 points jump. Among these, the PSU counters that have contributed the most …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Live news: Japanese equities extend gains as traders look to BoJ rate decision - March 18, 2024
- Low-quality smallcaps led rally in last 6 months while better ones saw no rerating: Kotak Equities - March 18, 2024
- Brokers Digest: Local Equities – KPJ Healthcare Bhd, IHH Healthcare Bhd, Dialog Group Bhd, PPB Group Bhd - March 18, 2024