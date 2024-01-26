Britain’s FTSE 100 clocked in biggest percentage gain since last October, as upbeat earnings from European luxury firms boosted shares of Burberry and Diageo, while investors took comfort from data …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Luxury stocks, upbeat data lift British equities to two-weeks high - January 26, 2024
- Japanese institutional investors shift focus back to domestic equities – AFF panel - January 26, 2024
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of Year 2023 Distributions - January 26, 2024